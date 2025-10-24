Wall Street Bounces Back on Geopolitical Developments and Earnings Reports
Wall Street rebounded as investors digested a mix of corporate earnings and geopolitical tensions eased with news of a meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders. The indexes rose, particularly the small-cap Russell 2000. Earnings and oil sanctions on Russia contributed to this shift, impacting various stocks.
Wall Street made significant gains on Thursday after recuperating from the losses of the previous day, driven by mixed corporate earnings and geopolitical events. Notably, major U.S. stock indexes rose, with the Nasdaq leading due to tech strength, while the smaller Russell 2000 index outperformed its peers.
Investor morale improved following the confirmation that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, easing trade tensions heightened by recent retaliatory actions between the two countries. Trump's announcement of sanctions on Russian oil companies brought further geopolitical strain, causing a surge in global oil prices.
Corporate outcomes showed a mixed bag: Tesla shares rose despite a profit miss, IBM struggled with cloud software sales, and Molina Healthcare dived on a lowered profit forecast. Meanwhile, quantum computing firms and energy stocks made gains, the latter spurred by heightened oil prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
