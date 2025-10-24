Wall Street Rallies Amid Mixed Earnings and Geopolitical Developments

In a day filled with market shifts, Wall Street closed higher on Thursday, overcoming a mixed batch of corporate earnings and ongoing geopolitical concerns. The Nasdaq led the gains, followed closely by the small-cap Russell 2000, while all three major U.S. stock indexes finished in positive territory.

Investors reacted positively to the news that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet next week, potentially easing trade tensions that have been on the rise. The meeting announcement provided a lift to market sentiment, which has been erratic amid the economic uncertainties.

Despite overall market optimism, several companies faced challenges. Tesla recuperated losses after a third-quarter profit miss, while IBM saw a drop due to slowing cloud software growth. Meanwhile, energy stocks surged in response to sanctions on Russian oil companies, and aerospace and defense stocks benefited from the geopolitical climate.

