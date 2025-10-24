Germany Strengthens Ties with Ukraine Amid Energy and Defence Challenges

German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche arrived in Kyiv on Friday to bolster efforts in supporting Ukraine amid escalating energy challenges following recent Russian attacks. These attacks have gravely compromised Ukraine's energy grid, threatening electricity and heating services as the harsh winter approaches.

During her visit, Reiche committed to exploring ways Germany can enhance support for Ukraine. Her itinerary not only emphasizes energy infrastructure repair but also seeks to advance defense cooperation between the two nations. Reiche underscored the interconnectedness of security and economic policies to further German-Ukrainian collaboration, particularly among defense firms.

Simultaneously, EU leaders consented in principle to financially back Ukraine over the next two years. Discussions include employing frozen Russian assets to approve a substantial loan to Ukraine. This development aligns with broader international efforts, including a London summit with allies, to supply further military aid to Ukraine.