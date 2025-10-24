Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Kurnool: Bus Fire Claims Over 20 Lives

A devastating bus fire in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, claimed the lives of at least 20 people. The vehicle, operated by a private company, was engulfed in flames on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route, leaving survivors injured. Government representatives expressed profound grief and vowed immediate support for victims and their families.

24-10-2025
Visuals from the site of the incident in Kurnool ( Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Tragedy struck the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Friday when a massive fire engulfed a bus, killing at least 20 passengers. The bus, belonging to a private travel company, was en route from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when it caught fire near Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal, local reports confirm.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire ignited from the front portion of the vehicle around 3:30 a.m., rapidly consuming the entire bus. Despite the intensity of the flames, 12 passengers managed to escape by breaking open the emergency exit, sustaining minor injuries. Those injured are receiving treatment at the Kurnool Government Hospital. Concurrently, heavy rainfall was reported in the area.

High-ranking officials, including Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, urging support for the affected families and the injured. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also extended condolences and promised comprehensive aid. BJP and YSRCP leaders echoed these sentiments, stressing the need for immediate and adequate support for those impacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cong, RJD created obstacles before Nitish Kumar's govt in Bihar, alleges Modi at Samastipur poll rally.

Latest News

