Tragedy Strikes in Kurnool: Bus Fire Claims Over 20 Lives

Tragedy struck the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Friday when a massive fire engulfed a bus, killing at least 20 passengers. The bus, belonging to a private travel company, was en route from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when it caught fire near Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal, local reports confirm.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire ignited from the front portion of the vehicle around 3:30 a.m., rapidly consuming the entire bus. Despite the intensity of the flames, 12 passengers managed to escape by breaking open the emergency exit, sustaining minor injuries. Those injured are receiving treatment at the Kurnool Government Hospital. Concurrently, heavy rainfall was reported in the area.

High-ranking officials, including Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, urging support for the affected families and the injured. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also extended condolences and promised comprehensive aid. BJP and YSRCP leaders echoed these sentiments, stressing the need for immediate and adequate support for those impacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)