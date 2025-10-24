BJP's Sat Sharma Clinches Rajya Sabha Seat Amid JKNC Dominance

In a significant political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored a win in the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Sat Sharma, the BJP state unit president, clinched a seat and extended his gratitude to the party's central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda, for their support.

Despite the BJP only having 28 members, Sharma secured 32 votes as four additional supporters backed him. This result came amidst the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) strong performance, as they won three seats. Senior JKNC leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan emerged as a key victor, garnering 58 votes.

Furthermore, by-elections in Nagrota and Budgam assemblies are slated for November 11. These elections follow the vacancies created by the death of MLA Devender Singh Rana and the resignation of Omar Abdullah, respectively, showcasing a dynamic political climate in the region.

