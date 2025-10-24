IFFCO's high-level delegation meets UP CM in Lucknow

IFFCO Chairman Dileep Sanghani and Vice Chairman Balvir Singh, along with MD KJ Patel and other senior officials, had the privilege of paying a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, a release said. During this meaningful interaction, the team held detailed discussions on various aspects of cooperation, IFFCO's farmer-centric initiatives, and the "revolutionary Nano Fertilisers that are transforming Indian agriculture"

The delegation also deliberated on strategies to create greater awareness among farmers about these next-generation Nano fertilisers helping them adopt sustainable practices that enhance productivity, reduce costs, and protect the environment. Ensuring the timely availability of fertilisers across the state was also a key point of discussion, it noted.

At IFFCO, we express our heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for graciously giving his precious time and sharing his valuable insights on strengthening the cooperative movement and empowering farmers. "His guidance and encouragement truly inspire everyone to work with renewed dedication for the service of farmers of the state." At IFFCO, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the values of cooperation, sustainability, and farmer welfare. "Every initiative we undertake is driven by a single purpose which is to uplift the lives of millions of farmers, enhance rural prosperity, and contribute to the growth of a self-reliant India with the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat & Aatmanirbhar Krishi fulfilling the dream of Sahakar Se Samriddhi". (ANI)

