Assam's Healthcare Boost: CM Sarma Lays Foundation for Super Speciality Hospital

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his visit to Barak Valley, initiated the construction of a 208-bed Super Speciality Hospital at Silchar Medical College, backed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). This project, estimated to cost Rs. 300 crore, promises to enhance Assam's healthcare landscape with six cutting-edge clinical departments.

The hospital aims to streamline advanced medical services with a total of 208 beds distributed across 20 per super-speciality department, alongside 14 emergency beds, 27 ICU/ICCU units, 24 post-operative care beds, and additional facilities. Designed to be completed in 30 months, this development underscores Assam's commitment to progressive healthcare and medical education.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the state's continuing strides in healthcare, noting an increase in medical college seats, which now prevents students from seeking education outside the state. With further expansive projects like a new highway connecting Barak Valley to Guwahati, estimated at Rs. 35,000 crore, Assam is set to see significant infrastructure enhancements.

