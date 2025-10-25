Left Menu

Justice Delayed: Acid Attack Survivor's Ongoing Struggle

Twenty-eight years post an acid attack that altered her life forever, a 43-year-old woman received partial compensation. The NGO Brave Souls Foundation plans to petition the high court for increased relief, highlighting persistent governmental inaction despite severe physical and emotional trauma sustained by the survivor.

Nearly three decades after an acid attack left a woman's life in tatters, she finally receives Rs 5 lakh in compensation. The NGO Brave Souls Foundation, which supports her, intends to file a high court appeal seeking Rs 50 lakh in compensation, asserting that the current relief amount is insufficient.

On October 28, 1997, 15-year-old Jahida was disfigured when a neighbor, Pappu, threw acid on her after their engagement was called off. Although Pappu was promptly jailed, Jahida's struggle for justice and financial aid has continued for years, with her family depleting resources on her recovery.

Despite the Uttar Pradesh government recently granting Rs 4 lakh, renewed calls for adequate compensation persist as Jahida still faces health issues related to the attack. Criticism is directed at local authorities for their inaction; further legal measures are anticipated to secure necessary support for the survivor.

