The Long Road to Justice: 28 Years After Acid Attack

After nearly three decades of relentless struggle, an acid attack survivor has received Rs 5 lakh compensation for an attack that left her physically and emotionally scarred. This comes as an NGO, Brave Souls Foundation, intensifies efforts to seek Rs 50 lakh in relief.

Jahida's catastrophic ordeal began when she was attacked at age 15, leaving her face disfigured. The NGO, led by founder Shaheen Malik, herself an acid attack survivor, is unsatisfied with the recent compensation, considering the years of medical expenses and trauma endured.

Following years of advocacy, the Uttar Pradesh government awarded Rs 4 lakh, paired with Rs 1 lakh from the Centre last year. However, as she continues therapy to avoid further health issues, the survivor faces a legal battle to secure further aid, spotlighting systemic neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)