Varanasi Glows with Chhath Puja Festivities

Chhath Puja celebrations are vibrant in Varanasi, with women crafting Thekua prasad and crowds congregating at river ghats to offer the evening 'arghya' to the setting Sun on day three of the festival. The spiritual atmosphere marks the third day's Sandhya Arghya.

The Chhath Mahaparv, spanning four days, venerates the Sun God and commenced on Saturday with Nahay-Khay, proceeding with Kharna on Sunday. The third day is significant for Sandhya Arghya, featuring a challenging 36-hour fast that concludes on the festival's final day with Usha Arghya. The event, lasting from October 25 to 28, is observed with great devotion in several Indian states.

Chhath Puja holds profound cultural importance in regions like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, and is joyously celebrated by diaspora communities globally. President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her best wishes, emphasizing happiness, prosperity, and environmental conservation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the festival as a symbol of unity among India's diverse communities.