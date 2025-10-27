Left Menu

Varanasi Glows with Chhath Puja Festivities

Chhath Puja celebrations illuminate Varanasi as women prepare Thekua prasad and devotees gather at river ghats for Sandhya Arghya. The four-day festival, running from October 25 to 28, honors the Sun God with fasting and rituals, ending with Usha Arghya. Leaders extend wishes for joy and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 12:36 IST
Varanasi Glows with Chhath Puja Festivities
Woman preparing sweet dish 'Thekua' for 'arghya' to the setting Sun this evening (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhath Puja celebrations are vibrant in Varanasi, with women crafting Thekua prasad and crowds congregating at river ghats to offer the evening 'arghya' to the setting Sun on day three of the festival. The spiritual atmosphere marks the third day's Sandhya Arghya.

The Chhath Mahaparv, spanning four days, venerates the Sun God and commenced on Saturday with Nahay-Khay, proceeding with Kharna on Sunday. The third day is significant for Sandhya Arghya, featuring a challenging 36-hour fast that concludes on the festival's final day with Usha Arghya. The event, lasting from October 25 to 28, is observed with great devotion in several Indian states.

Chhath Puja holds profound cultural importance in regions like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, and is joyously celebrated by diaspora communities globally. President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her best wishes, emphasizing happiness, prosperity, and environmental conservation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the festival as a symbol of unity among India's diverse communities.

TRENDING

1
Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

 Australia
2
Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

 India
3
India Maritime Week 2025: Bridging Global Waters for Growth and Stability

India Maritime Week 2025: Bridging Global Waters for Growth and Stability

 India
4
Leadership Speculations Stir Karnataka Politics as Election Results Loom

Leadership Speculations Stir Karnataka Politics as Election Results Loom

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025