UPDATE 1-US grants India six-month sanctions waiver to run Iran's Chabahar port, New Delhi says

The U.S. has granted India a six-month sanctions waiver to operate the Iranian port of Chabahar, India said on Thursday, boosting New Delhi's effort to enhance trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries bypassing its rival Pakistan.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 18:49 IST
The U.S. has granted India a six-month sanctions waiver to operate the Iranian port of Chabahar, India said on Thursday, boosting New Delhi's effort to enhance trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries bypassing its rival Pakistan. India signed a 10-year contract with Iran last year to

develop and operate the port and this month stepped up its ties with Taliban-run Afghanistan by

reopening its embassy in Kabul that was shut after the Islamist group seized power in 2021 following the withdrawal of U.S.-led NATO forces.

The port on Iran's southeastern Gulf of Oman coast was initially planned with a rail link to Afghanistan for building the landlocked country's economy through trade and reducing Kabul's dependence on the Pakistani port of Karachi. The waiver move followed word by U.S. President Donald Trump this week that he wanted to reach a

trade deal with India - signalling a thaw in relations that soured to their lowest point in decades after he doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50% as punishment for Indian purchases of Russian oil.

Indian refiners are now cutting Russian oil imports

following Washington's imposition last week of sanctions on Moscow's top two crude exporters, Rosneft and Lukoil. "I can confirm that we have been granted an exemption for a six-month period," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a weekly news briefing, referring to the port.

He also said India was continuing talks with the Trump administration on a bilateral trade deal. Washington had last month revoked the sanctions waiver for Chabahar, initially granted in 2018, as part of its effort to put "maximum pressure" on Iran to counter what it called the Islamic Republic's destabilising activities in support of its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

An Indian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. sanctions waiver had taken effect on Wednesday. The U.S. embassy in New Delhi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

