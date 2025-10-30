Chhattisgarh begins preparations for Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas marking 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday organised a workshop to plan preparations for the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15, which will mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. Since 2021, November 15 has been observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to honour the sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters. Tribal communities played a crucial role in India's freedom struggle through various revolutionary movements.

The day honours the history, culture, and heritage of tribal communities, with nationwide events promoting unity, pride, and recognition of their significant contributions to India's freedom and progress, a release said earlier. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the occasion aims to "honour" tribal communities and commemorate Bira Munda's struggle against British rule.

"150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a tribal leader, on November 15th, has been declared as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The day aims to honour the tribal community and commemorate Birsa Munda's contributions in fighting against the British... A workshop was organised in the presence of national and state-level ST Morcha leaders, MPs, MLAs, and workers to plan the celebrations. Additionally, the President of India (Droupadi Murmu) has been invited to the event..." Sai said. The Chief Minister also reiterated the Union government's committment to end left-wing extremism by 2026.

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) resolved to end Naxalism by March 2026. Our forces are fighting Naxalism diligently, and all the top leadership of the Maoists are being neutralised. Many of the Naxals are also surrendering to join the mainstream...," he said. Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who led the Ulgulan (revolution) against British rule, became a symbol of resistance. His leadership inspired a national awakening, and his legacy is deeply revered by tribal communities. (ANI)

