Left Menu

Dutch firm secures 40 mn euros contracts for strawberry greenhouses in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 19:31 IST
Dutch firm secures 40 mn euros contracts for strawberry greenhouses in India
  • Country:
  • India

Dutch company Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects said on Thursday it has secured three contracts worth 40 million euros to build high-tech greenhouses for strawberry cultivation in India.

The greenhouses will be set up across 8 hectares in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Sales Manager Pieter Jan Robbemont told PTI.

''For the first time, we are going to bring our hi-tech greenhouse technology to India. We have got three projects for strawberry cultivation,'' Robbemont said.

The company is awaiting bank financing to start implementation, with construction taking a minimum of one year, he said.

The Dutch technology differs from existing systems in India by offering advanced climate control, irrigation, automation and cultivation systems designed to optimise crop production across diverse climates, the company said.

Van der Hoeven is one of four companies exploring the Indian market under HortiRoad2India, a multi-year public-private partnership initiative by the Netherlands to promote Dutch horticultural technologies in India.

''We are building bridges between Dutch innovation and Indian ambition for inclusive growth, enhancing food safety and climate-smart agriculture,'' said Tiffany Meijer, project manager for international trade at InnovationQuarter and co-coordinator of HortiRoad2India.

HortiRoad2India on Thursday unveiled a blueprint to transform Indian agriculture through Indo-Dutch collaboration.

The Netherlands has high-tech greenhouses covering 10,000 hectares, with about 20 Dutch companies offering such technologies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025