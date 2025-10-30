BJP Fires Back at Rahul Gandhi's Jibe: A War of Words Over Bihar's Political Landscape

In a heated exchange of words, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi dismissed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's disparaging remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing them as emblematic of the 'feudal arrogance' prevalent within Gandhi's family and party. Naqvi remarked that Modi's ascent from a deprived background continues to champion good governance, undeterred by the opposition's often hostile rhetoric toward the Prime Minister.

Naqvi criticized the traditional mindset of the Congress party, accusing them of exploiting the underprivileged and showing intolerance to the rise of a leader from less privileged strata advancing national governance. He further remarked on the detrimental nature of what he called a 'Modi-bashing' tendency exhibited by Gandhi.

In an aligned response, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Ansari articulated that such statements from the Congress reflect the 'irritation' stemming from their electoral setbacks in recent Bihar polls. He highlighted achievements under Modi's leadership in improving Bihar's infrastructure and criticized the opposition's narrative as an attempt to deflect accountability and reality.

