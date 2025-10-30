Left Menu

NTPC's Profitable Quarter: A 3% Rise in Net Earnings

NTPC Ltd has reported a 3% increase in net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 5,225.30 crore, aided by lower expenses. The company's total income also saw a marginal increase, while expenses declined significantly. An interim dividend of Rs 27.75 per share was announced.

Updated: 30-10-2025 21:31 IST
NTPC Ltd announced a modest gain in net profit for the September quarter, with figures rising by 3% to Rs 5,225.30 crore, largely due to reduced expenditures.

The total income of the company also saw a slight rise, marking Rs 45,262.10 crore against the previous year's corresponding figure. Expenses fell considerably this quarter, easing financial pressure on the state-run giant.

Alongside financial reports, the NTPC board declared an interim dividend, and the power generation behemoth continues consolidating its role under the Ministry of Power as India's leading power producer.

