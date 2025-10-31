Left Menu

TIGER 21 Expands to India: A New Era for Ultra-Wealthy Families

TIGER 21, a leading peer-to-peer network for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, is expanding into India with new Groups in Mumbai and Bengaluru. This move coincides with India's wealth ecosystem transformation, driven by a rising number of ultra-wealthy families and a burgeoning family office scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TIGER 21, the elite peer network for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, is expanding its footprint in India with new Groups in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The organization, which boasts over 1,700 members managing assets exceeding $200 billion, has appointed three distinguished Indian entrepreneurs to lead this expansion. Vikaash Khdloya, Pritam Doshi, and Manoj Gursahani will spearhead the initiatives, underlining India's significance in TIGER 21's global strategy.

As India experiences rapid growth in its ultra-wealthy population and family office sector, TIGER 21's peer-to-peer model offers valuable insights for wealth preservation and transition. Tim Daniels, President & CEO of TIGER 21, highlights the focus on governance, succession, and legacy as crucial aspects for India's burgeoning wealth creators. The network connects these individuals with global peers, leveraging shared experiences to navigate complex wealth transitions.

The entry into India reflects a larger trend, with the country's ultra-high-net-worth families set to grow substantially by 2028. The establishment of family offices has dramatically increased to formalize investment strategies, emphasizing the need for sophisticated wealth transfer mechanisms. TIGER 21's approach, which includes confidential peer meetings for asset reviews, gives Indian members access to proven governance frameworks and global investment insights, further enriching the nation's wealth ecosystem.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025