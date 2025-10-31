TIGER 21 Expands to India: A New Era for Ultra-Wealthy Families

TIGER 21, the elite peer network for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, is expanding its footprint in India with new Groups in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The organization, which boasts over 1,700 members managing assets exceeding $200 billion, has appointed three distinguished Indian entrepreneurs to lead this expansion. Vikaash Khdloya, Pritam Doshi, and Manoj Gursahani will spearhead the initiatives, underlining India's significance in TIGER 21's global strategy.

As India experiences rapid growth in its ultra-wealthy population and family office sector, TIGER 21's peer-to-peer model offers valuable insights for wealth preservation and transition. Tim Daniels, President & CEO of TIGER 21, highlights the focus on governance, succession, and legacy as crucial aspects for India's burgeoning wealth creators. The network connects these individuals with global peers, leveraging shared experiences to navigate complex wealth transitions.

The entry into India reflects a larger trend, with the country's ultra-high-net-worth families set to grow substantially by 2028. The establishment of family offices has dramatically increased to formalize investment strategies, emphasizing the need for sophisticated wealth transfer mechanisms. TIGER 21's approach, which includes confidential peer meetings for asset reviews, gives Indian members access to proven governance frameworks and global investment insights, further enriching the nation's wealth ecosystem.