Cyclone Montha's Aftermath: Jharkhand's Agricultural Struggle

The Jharkhand government has directed officials to evaluate the extensive crop damage caused by Cyclone Montha, urging a report within 72 hours. A week of untimely rain has wreaked havoc on Kharif crops and vegetables, an official reported on Friday.

Districts including Garhwa, Palamu, Ranchi, Pakur, Dumka, and Hazaribag have been severely affected. The government has tasked district officials with educating insured farmers about utilizing the Birsa Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (B-PMFBY) for their losses, as instructed by operational guidelines.

Former agriculture minister of Jharkhand, Badal, emphasized the critical need for state intervention, highlighting reports of diseases in paddy fields and crop damage. He urged farmers to report damages within the 72-hour window set by the operational guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)