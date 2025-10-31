Cyclone Montha's Aftermath: Jharkhand's Agricultural Struggle
The Jharkhand government has instructed officials to evaluate the crop damage by Cyclone Montha within 72 hours. Several districts face significant losses in Kharif crops and vegetables. Former agriculture minister Badal has emphasized the urgency of addressing this disaster and ensuring farmers are informed about insurance procedures.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand government has directed officials to evaluate the extensive crop damage caused by Cyclone Montha, urging a report within 72 hours. A week of untimely rain has wreaked havoc on Kharif crops and vegetables, an official reported on Friday.
Districts including Garhwa, Palamu, Ranchi, Pakur, Dumka, and Hazaribag have been severely affected. The government has tasked district officials with educating insured farmers about utilizing the Birsa Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (B-PMFBY) for their losses, as instructed by operational guidelines.
Former agriculture minister of Jharkhand, Badal, emphasized the critical need for state intervention, highlighting reports of diseases in paddy fields and crop damage. He urged farmers to report damages within the 72-hour window set by the operational guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cyclone Montha
- crop damage
- Jharkhand
- Kharif crops
- B-PMFBY
- agriculture
- insurance
- Garhwa
- Palamu
- Ranchi
ALSO READ
Haryana's Green Revolution: Decomposer Initiative to Transform Agriculture
Liberty General Insurance Celebrates Customer Experience Week 2025: A Culture of Trust and Empathy
IFAD and Italy’s BF S.p.A. Partner to Boost Sustainable Agriculture in Africa
Cyclone Montha Wreaks Havoc on Telangana's Agriculture
Empowering Future Leaders: Shriram Life Insurance Awards Scholarships to Telangana Toppers