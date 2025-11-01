Russia's Soybean Surge: Non-GMO Exports to China on the Rise
Russia is expanding its non-genetically modified soybean exports to China amidst U.S.-China trade deals. Despite being the fifth-largest exporter to China, Russia offers exclusively non-GMO soybeans. A potential surplus from a record soybean harvest supports growing export demands. Russian Agriculture Minister seeks further market penetration in China's diverse food market.
Russia has assured that its non-genetically modified soybean exports to China are safe, even as a recent U.S.-China trade deal, led by President Trump and Xi Jinping, influences market dynamics.
In 2024, Russia's position as the fifth-largest soybean exporter to China featured exclusively non-GMO soybeans, intended for food products like tofu and soy sauce. Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut met with her Chinese counterpart, Han Jun, to discuss export expansion, despite China's commitment to sizable American soybean purchases.
Anticipating a record soybean yield, Russia looks to capitalize on a global rise in non-GMO food market value. With current exports predicted to reach one million tons, non-GMO soybeans spearhead Russia's agricultural export growth to China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
