Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Russian Black Sea Port

A Ukrainian drone attack targeted and set ablaze an oil tanker and port facilities in the strategic Russian Black Sea port of Tuapse. Confirmed by authorities in the Krasnodar region, the assault resulted in a significant fire on the vessel and subsequent evacuation of the crew.

The Tuapse port, considered a critical hub for Russia's crude and refined products, experienced damage not only to the tanker but also to its vital infrastructures, including the Tuapse Black Sea oil terminal and a Rosneft-controlled refinery. These facilities have faced multiple drone attacks from Ukraine this year as tensions escalate.

Recent strikes are part of Kyiv's intensified campaign against Russian energy infrastructure, aiming to strain fuel supplies, disrupt military logistics, and increase wartime expenditures. Authorities report additional damage to local structures, stemming from falling drone debris, with minor incidents reported at an apartment building and railway station in the area.

