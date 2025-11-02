Russia's Intensified Air Strikes Hit Ukraine's Power and Civilians Hard

Russian air strikes have intensified in Ukraine, causing casualties and leaving significant parts of the country without power. Overnight, attacks claimed two lives in the southern Odesa region and led to widespread blackouts in the eastern Donetsk region.

The surge in missile and drone assaults comes as winter looms, forcing emergency repairs and rolling blackouts. The Zaporizhzhia region saw nearly 60,000 lose power, and other regions like Chernihiv and Kharkiv also reported outages, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that Russia launched extensive aerial strikes last week, including almost 1,500 drones aimed at key infrastructure. Despite diplomatic stalemates, Russia presses its offensive, particularly targeting Ukraine's industrial east.

(With inputs from agencies.)