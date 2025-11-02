Left Menu

NDA's United Front: Progress and Accountability in Bihar

BJP leader Janak Ram has commended Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bihar's development, contrasting NDA's accountability with Mahagathbandhan's inaction. Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed this sentiment, highlighting the strength and unity of the NDA coalition in the upcoming Bihar elections.

NDA's United Front: Progress and Accountability in Bihar
In a significant endorsement of Bihar's development trajectory, BJP leader Janak Ram lauded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their efforts in transforming the state. From improved airports to advanced highways, Ram emphasized the tangible advancements under their leadership, attributing the progress to NDA's commitment to accountability.

Speaking in Patna, Ram drew distinctions between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, noting, 'In the NDA, even high-profile individuals face accountability, unlike in Mahagathbandhan,' referencing Lalu Prasad Yadav's contentious legacy. He credited Nitish Kumar's governance for maintaining law and order.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at a rally in Hajipur, reinforced the NDA's united stance ahead of the Bihar elections. Likening the coalition to the five Pandavas, Shah stressed their resolve to prevent the return of 'Jungle Raj' and questioned the opposition's internal coherence. He hailed the coalition's unity as pivotal for a prosperous Bihar, with polls scheduled for November.

