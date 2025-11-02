Left Menu

PM Modi Visits Patna Sahib and Campaigns Ahead of Bihar Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the historic Takhat Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib and conducted a roadshow in Patna ahead of the forthcoming polls. He emphasized the NDA's promise to support small farmers with financial aid. The BJP fields Ratnesh Kumar against Congress and Jan Suraaj candidates.

PM Narendra Modi at Patna Sahib (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the revered Takhat Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Bihar on Sunday, marking the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh. Accompanied by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Modi offered prayers and greeted devotees at the historic Sikh shrine.

With Patna Sahib set for the first phase of polling on November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11, Modi's visit was politically significant. In Patna, Modi participated in a roadshow, joined by BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh. Notably absent was Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Addressing a rally in Nawada, Modi highlighted the NDA's pledge to provide an additional Rs 3,000 to small farmers in Bihar, supplementing the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. He critiqued past governments for neglecting small farmers while reaffirming his government's commitment to prioritizing their needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

