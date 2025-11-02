Left Menu

DK Shivakumar Urges Firms to Grant Bihar Workers Leave to Vote

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar encouraged real estate companies to grant leave to Bihar employees for voting. He aimed for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to become Bihar's Chief Minister. The Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD, faces the NDA coalition in the assembly elections scheduled in November.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has called upon real estate enterprises and other firms within the state to provide leave to employees hailing from Bihar, allowing them to participate in the pending Assembly elections through their votes. Shivakumar, a notable Congress leader, voiced this appeal in a bid to bolster the prospects of the Mahagathbandhan coalition, driven by the ambition to see Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav assume the role of Bihar's Chief Minister and further, envisioning a leadership role for Rahul Gandhi as the nation's Prime Minister.

In discussions with reporters, Shivakumar reiterated his outreach, urging Biharis residing in Karnataka to support the Mahagathbandhan. The narrative underscores Yadav's candidacy, representing the RJD and Congress-led alliance, firmly planted in the Raghopur constituency since 2015, facing competition from BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav.

The electoral landscape in Bihar presents a pivotal clash between the incumbent NDA coalition and the Mahagathbandhan. Scheduled for November 6 and 11, the election results will unfurl on November 14, with alliances comprising varied political entities such as the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), and factions under the RJD and Congress banner vying for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

