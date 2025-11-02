Escalating Tensions: Allegations and Counterclaims in Assam Politics
Assam politics has entered a heated phase with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accusing Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi of being a 'Pakistani agent.' Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia criticized Sarma's comments and questioned his credibility. Gogoi has called the accusations baseless, while Sarma insists on having evidence.
Political tensions have intensified in Assam as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks labeling Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi a 'Pakistani agent' stir controversy. The claim, anchored on Gogoi's connections to his British wife, has met with scrutiny. Sarma has maintained the allegations, suggesting foreign ties within the Gogoi family.
In response, Debabrata Saikia, the Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly, criticized Sarma for what he described as irresponsible statements, placing the spotlight on Sarma's handling of alleged anti-India activities. Saikia urged accountability for the Chief Minister's controversial remarks.
Gogoi, facing these allegations since February, dismissed them as fictitious and without substantial proof. He accused Sarma of fearing political decline, which Gogoi believes would push Sarma to flee the country. With the public eye on Sarma's next move, he promises to unveil revealing details soon.
