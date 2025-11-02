Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Allegations and Counterclaims in Assam Politics

Assam politics has entered a heated phase with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accusing Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi of being a 'Pakistani agent.' Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia criticized Sarma's comments and questioned his credibility. Gogoi has called the accusations baseless, while Sarma insists on having evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:36 IST
Escalating Tensions: Allegations and Counterclaims in Assam Politics
Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly and Congress leader Debabrata Saikia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions have intensified in Assam as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks labeling Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi a 'Pakistani agent' stir controversy. The claim, anchored on Gogoi's connections to his British wife, has met with scrutiny. Sarma has maintained the allegations, suggesting foreign ties within the Gogoi family.

In response, Debabrata Saikia, the Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly, criticized Sarma for what he described as irresponsible statements, placing the spotlight on Sarma's handling of alleged anti-India activities. Saikia urged accountability for the Chief Minister's controversial remarks.

Gogoi, facing these allegations since February, dismissed them as fictitious and without substantial proof. He accused Sarma of fearing political decline, which Gogoi believes would push Sarma to flee the country. With the public eye on Sarma's next move, he promises to unveil revealing details soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025