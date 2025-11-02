Pawan Singh: An Artist's Journey Beyond Politics in Bihar

Bhojpuri sensation Pawan Singh, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reiterated on Sunday his dedication to being an artist first, distancing himself from political polemics. Singh, proud of his roots in Bihar, pointed to tangible advancements in the state's infrastructure over the past fifteen years, underscoring a stark development change.

His commentary followed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's participation in a local fish-catching tradition, a campaign gesture ahead of Bihar's Assembly elections. Singh remained indifferent, stating, "Let him do whatever he wants to." Despite controversies, Singh, once expelled from BJP, rejoined and now actively campaigns for the party.

Amid fervent electioneering, Singh refrains from commenting on rival leaders, aligning with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's development discourse. Meanwhile, counterpart Khesari Lal Yadav challenges the current regime, pledging significant job creation under the opposing Mahagathbandhan, resonating with employment-hungry voters.

