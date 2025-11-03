Left Menu

CtrlS Partners with NGEL for 2 GW Renewable Energy Push

CtrlS Datacenters has partnered with NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) to create renewable energy projects with a capacity of up to 2 GW. This strategic move supports CtrlS’s commitment to sustainability and aims to power its operations with renewable energy, enhancing efficiency and advancing toward net-zero goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:18 IST
CtrlS Partners with NGEL for 2 GW Renewable Energy Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CtrlS Datacenters has announced a strategic partnership with NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) focusing on renewable energy initiatives. The newly signed memorandum of understanding aims to establish grid-connected renewable energy projects with a capacity of up to 2 GW or more.

The agreement, inked by CtrlS Founder & CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy and NGEL CEO Sarit Maheshwari, outlines plans for collaboration on greenfield development and acquisitions. It is designed to supply renewable power to CtrlS for its captive use, with flexibility for other business ventures as mutually decided.

NGEL, a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, seeks to expand its renewable capacity to 60 GW by 2032. Pinnapureddy emphasized the partnership's role in achieving a sustainable digital future, highlighting the synergy between innovation and sustainability as crucial for advancing digital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025