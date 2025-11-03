CtrlS Partners with NGEL for 2 GW Renewable Energy Push

CtrlS Datacenters has announced a strategic partnership with NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) focusing on renewable energy initiatives. The newly signed memorandum of understanding aims to establish grid-connected renewable energy projects with a capacity of up to 2 GW or more.

The agreement, inked by CtrlS Founder & CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy and NGEL CEO Sarit Maheshwari, outlines plans for collaboration on greenfield development and acquisitions. It is designed to supply renewable power to CtrlS for its captive use, with flexibility for other business ventures as mutually decided.

NGEL, a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, seeks to expand its renewable capacity to 60 GW by 2032. Pinnapureddy emphasized the partnership's role in achieving a sustainable digital future, highlighting the synergy between innovation and sustainability as crucial for advancing digital infrastructure.

