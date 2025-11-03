Congress Chief Kharge Slams NDA in Fiery Bihar Critique
In a scathing critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge censured the NDA, alleging neglect in employment and education in Bihar. He criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's tenure and predicted political shifts, emphasizing Bihar's electorates’ political acumen amidst upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge delivered a blistering critique of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday, accusing them of exacerbating Bihar's woes by undermining education and neglecting employment. Speaking at a press briefing in Patna, Kharge condemned the alliance's unfulfilled job promises, highlighting vacant positions across various sectors.
Kharge expressed confidence in Bihar's politically astute electorate, suggesting they would punish deceitful practices at the polls. He lauded their political awareness, despite prevalent poverty and unemployment. At a rally in Raja Pakar, Kharge further criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's lengthy but ineffective tenure.
In a pointed attack at the central leadership, Kharge claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to replace Nitish Kumar with a preferred successor, casting doubt on Kumar's future as Chief Minister. Voting for Bihar's 243-seat assembly occurs on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
