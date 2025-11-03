Left Menu

Congress Chief Kharge Slams NDA in Fiery Bihar Critique

In a scathing critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge censured the NDA, alleging neglect in employment and education in Bihar. He criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's tenure and predicted political shifts, emphasizing Bihar's electorates’ political acumen amidst upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:27 IST
Congress Chief Kharge Slams NDA in Fiery Bihar Critique
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge delivered a blistering critique of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday, accusing them of exacerbating Bihar's woes by undermining education and neglecting employment. Speaking at a press briefing in Patna, Kharge condemned the alliance's unfulfilled job promises, highlighting vacant positions across various sectors.

Kharge expressed confidence in Bihar's politically astute electorate, suggesting they would punish deceitful practices at the polls. He lauded their political awareness, despite prevalent poverty and unemployment. At a rally in Raja Pakar, Kharge further criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's lengthy but ineffective tenure.

In a pointed attack at the central leadership, Kharge claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to replace Nitish Kumar with a preferred successor, casting doubt on Kumar's future as Chief Minister. Voting for Bihar's 243-seat assembly occurs on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025