Congress Chief Kharge Slams NDA in Fiery Bihar Critique

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge delivered a blistering critique of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday, accusing them of exacerbating Bihar's woes by undermining education and neglecting employment. Speaking at a press briefing in Patna, Kharge condemned the alliance's unfulfilled job promises, highlighting vacant positions across various sectors.

Kharge expressed confidence in Bihar's politically astute electorate, suggesting they would punish deceitful practices at the polls. He lauded their political awareness, despite prevalent poverty and unemployment. At a rally in Raja Pakar, Kharge further criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's lengthy but ineffective tenure.

In a pointed attack at the central leadership, Kharge claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to replace Nitish Kumar with a preferred successor, casting doubt on Kumar's future as Chief Minister. Voting for Bihar's 243-seat assembly occurs on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

