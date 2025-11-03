Navigating Challenges: Bank of Baroda's Strategic Moves Amid Geopolitical Flux

Amid shifting geopolitical landscapes, state-run Bank of Baroda is bracing for a credit cost impact of over 0.2% due to U.S. tariffs. Speaking on Monday, CEO Debadatta Chand revealed plans to bolster the bank's home loan portfolio aggressively until it aligns with the bank's general loan market share.

While maintaining a credit cost guidance of 0.75%, Chand cited the influence of global events on the bank's portfolio. He assured that the bank would sensibly assist affected sectors, while closely monitoring market trends to anticipate stress points.

The bank's expansive growth strategy includes becoming a key player in the global debt syndication market, increasing its presence abroad when clarity emerges on tariffs and geopolitics. The BoB stock notably rose 4.60%, signaling market confidence in its strategic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)