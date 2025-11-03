Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Surge: Gujarat Leads the Charge

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscores India's strides in the electronics and semiconductor sectors under PM Modi's leadership. At a high-level meeting in Gujarat, he reviewed significant projects and emphasized creating a semiconductor hub in Dholera. The central and state governments are committed to operationalizing India's first semiconductor chip on schedule.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews semiconductor project developments in Gujarat (Photo/Gujarat CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has emphasized that India is making significant progress in the electronics and semiconductor sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A recent statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's office highlighted the importance of these sectors for national development.

Minister Vaishnaw reviewed the advancement of semiconductor and display fab projects in Gujarat during a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar. The meeting, attended by key state officials, showcased ongoing projects in areas like power and logistics and discussed connectivity for prominent companies such as Tata, Micron, and CG Semicon being established in Dholera and Sanand.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel iterated that effective developments in semiconductor projects have only gained momentum with Narendra Modi's leadership. Vaishnaw highlighted Dholera's potential as a high-tech manufacturing hub and assured continued government support for the completion of India's first semiconductor chip on schedule.

