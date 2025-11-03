Left Menu

China and Russia: Reinforcing Ties Amid Global Tensions

China and Russia are seeking to strengthen their cooperation to defend shared security interests, particularly in light of Western sanctions and US-China tensions. During Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to China, talks focused on economic and technological cooperation, emphasizing mutual development strategies and increased bilateral trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is eager to bolster its cooperative ties with Russia, aiming to defend shared security interests, as stated by Premier Li Qiang to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday. The meeting, held in Hangzhou, underscored both nations' desire to align development strategies.

During Mishustin's two-day visit, discussions with President Xi Jinping in Beijing were slated, with a focus on economic and technological cooperation amidst Western sanctions faced by Russia. Chinese and Russian leaders emphasized their commitment to expanding mutual ties amid external pressures.

Despite attempts to enhance bilateral trade, recent statistics indicate a decline, attributed to external economic pressures and market saturation. Yet, officials have noted growth potential in specific areas like copper and nickel exports, showcasing potential for future cooperation.

