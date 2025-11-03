Generali Central's New Brand Campaign: Securing Today, Empowering Tomorrow

Generali Central Insurance and Generali Central Life Insurance have announced a groundbreaking joint brand campaign. This initiative, following their rebranding after the Central Bank of India joined as a joint venture partner, is designed to underscore the importance of timely insurance planning. The campaign's tagline, 'Securing Today, Empowering Tomorrow,' aims to communicate the critical role insurance plays in building a secure future for individuals and families.

To reach a broad audience and enhance national awareness, the campaign will span various digital, regional, and outdoor platforms. Notable collaborations include partnerships with Uber, Mumbai Metro Line 1, and Swiggy. Through these collaborations, Generali Central seeks to connect with consumers across the country, effectively spreading their message.

Anup Rau, Managing Director and CEO of Generali Central Insurance, emphasized the campaign's goal to inspire informed financial decisions. By combining Generali's global expertise with the Central Bank of India's rich legacy, the initiative aims to bridge the protection gap in India and bolster insurance awareness nationwide.

