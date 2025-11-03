India Post Payments Bank Brings Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Services to EPFO Pensioners

In a significant collaboration, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has teamed up with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to provide digital life certificate services directly to pensioners' doorsteps.

This initiative will utilize over 1.65 lakh post offices and 3 lakh postal service providers equipped with digital banking devices for face and fingerprint biometric authentication.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed during the 73rd Foundation Day of EPFO between IPPB MD and CEO R Viswesvaran and EPFO's Central Provident Fund Commissioner Ramesh Krishnamurthi, and marks a pivotal step in enhancing service accessibility for pensioners in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)