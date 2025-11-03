Market Moves: Amazon-OpenAI Deal Sparks Optimism Amid Interest Rate Uncertainty

Amazon's recent announcement to provide cloud-computing services to OpenAI boosted major stock indexes on Monday, with a $38 billion agreement that drove Amazon shares up by over 4%. Investors reacted amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. interest rates and limited economic data due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates was followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's indication that future rate cuts weren't guaranteed, disrupting investor assumptions. Additionally, legal challenges sparked by President Trump's global tariffs are heading to the U.S. Supreme Court, potentially impacting long-term tariff policies.

With economic data sparse, investors closely monitor upcoming tech company earnings and analyze market trends as AI and tech stocks rise while others decline. Global market indicators showed mixed results as the euro dipped against the dollar and oil prices slightly fell, while ongoing discussions around AI investment returns continue to influence market strategies.

