India: A Beacon of Democracy and Economic Progress

In a significant statement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed that the world is turning its gaze towards India, attracted by the nation's robust democratic framework and remarkable economic progress. Birla, during the celebrations marking the 125th anniversary of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata, noted the substantial growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, setting India on the path to becoming an economic powerhouse.

Highlighting the government's strides towards minimal governance and maximal facilitation of business, Birla underscored the importance of reducing bureaucratic obstacles and encouraging industrial expansion. He encouraged private sector investments in research and development to meet global standards, highlighting the government's support in these ventures to propel India's innovation landscape.

Addressing leaders from various industries at the event themed "INDIA@100: An Age of a New Dawn," Birla commended the Bharat Chamber of Commerce for its century-long commitment to India's industrial and social development. He praised India's resilience and noted the burgeoning involvement of women and youth in diverse sectors, which represents a transformative social shift contributing to India's development as a self-reliant nation.

Birla also reflected on India's enduring democratic legacy, asserting that stable governance fosters investor confidence and policy continuity, vital for sustained economic growth. He celebrated India's emergence as a hub of innovation and green energy ambitions, calling for tighter collaboration among industry, government, and academia to propel the nation forward.

He acknowledged West Bengal's pivotal role in India's historic and ongoing development, citing the state's cultural and intellectual contributions as foundational to the nation's progress. Birla's remarks framed a picture of a nation poised to lead on the global stage, both economically and environmentally, drawing from its democratic and cultural wealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)