Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Voter List Controversy and Terror Stance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has intensified the political battle in Bihar by accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of safeguarding 'infiltrators' within the state's electoral rolls. Shah, speaking at a public meeting in Madhubani, reinforced BJP's determination to eliminate these names not only in Bihar but nationwide.

The remarks came against the backdrop of the Special Intensive Review (SIR) before the 2025 Assembly Election, scrutinizing voter lists ahead of elections on November 6 and 11. Opposition parties, including Congress, have criticized the SIR, with Gandhi launching a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Meanwhile, the Election Commission plans to extend SRI nationally.

Shah also attacked Congress for its alleged lack of action against terrorism, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive measures such as Operation Sindoor and surgical strikes. He further accused Gandhi of disrespecting Chhath Puja, igniting controversies amidst the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

