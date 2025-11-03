Political Power Play in Bihar: BJP vs. Congress
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi critiqued Congress President Kharge over derogatory remarks about Bihar. Trivedi mocked Kharge's authority within Congress, while Kharge accused BJP of marginalizing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The debate highlights tension as Bihar heads to elections, underlining power dynamics in Indian politics.
In a fiery exchange of political rhetoric, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi lashed out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his perceived dismissive remarks about Bihar, labeling it a 'Chhota-mota' state. Trivedi expressed disdain over Kharge's helplessness within the Congress, especially given the sway of younger leaders like Priyank Kharge and Tejashwi Yadav over their elder counterparts, including Lalu Yadav.
Trivedi further ridiculed Kharge's leadership, suggesting that despite his role as Congress's National President, real power lies elsewhere within the party. This, he argued, was evident when Kharge admitted to deferring to Congress's 'high command' over leadership issues in Karnataka, indicating a lack of authority.
Simultaneously, Kharge skewered the BJP for allegedly rendering Bihar CM Nitish Kumar invisible in political showcases, accusing PM Modi of manipulating political narratives. Kharge criticized Nitish's effectiveness despite multiple terms as Chief Minister, while attacking the NDA for failing to deliver on key promises, setting the stage for a high-stakes electoral contest as Bihar gears up for its assembly elections.
