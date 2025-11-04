Left Menu

Market Soars with Amazon-OpenAI Deal Amid Economic Uncertainty

Major stock indexes rose after Amazon announced a cloud-computing deal with OpenAI. Meanwhile, the dollar hit a three-month high due to mixed signals on U.S. interest rate cuts. Traders show a 70% chance of a December rate cut, down from 94%. Tariff legality discussions and earnings reports also influence markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 04:31 IST
Market Soars with Amazon-OpenAI Deal Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major stock indexes surged on Monday, fueled by Amazon's announcement of a multi-year cloud-computing partnership with OpenAI. This development helped lift equities, with Amazon's shares closing 4% higher. The dollar also surged to a three-month high against the euro, reflecting waning hopes for further U.S. rate cuts.

Despite the Federal Reserve's recent decision to ease rates, Chair Jerome Powell hinted that another reduction in December is uncertain. This uncertainty was exacerbated by conflicting economic forecasts from Fed officials and the ongoing U.S. government shutdown stalling official data releases.

On the trade front, the U.S. Supreme Court is assessing the legality of former President Donald Trump's tariffs. Meanwhile, technology giants such as Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm, Uber, and McDonald's are set to report earnings this week, providing further insights into the tech-driven market's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025