Dueling Fed and RBA Perspectives Shake Currency Markets

The U.S. dollar maintained its position near a three-month high as the Federal Reserve's divided stance on interest rates caused traders to reconsider rate cut possibilities. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar experienced volatility after the Reserve Bank of Australia expressed caution over tackling inflation risks.

The RBA decided to keep its cash rate at 3.60%, citing concerns over core inflation, increasing consumer demand, and a recovering housing market. Currency strategist Carol Kong noted the statement's lack of hawkishness exerted mild downward pressure on AUD/USD. The RBA revised its underlying inflation forecast to 3.2% by year's end, contradicting earlier expectations.

As the U.S. government shutdown interrupts economic data releases, Fed members presented conflicting economic outlooks. This uncertainty led to adjustments in projected rate cuts, boosting the dollar. The manufacturing sector's ongoing contraction contributes to the complex economic landscape, with potential repercussions on the global market.