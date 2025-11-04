Tensions Escalate Over Voter Roll Revisions in West Bengal

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday leveled accusations against the Trinamool Congress, asserting that the party was diverting attention away from crucial issues in West Bengal, such as unemployment and crimes against women. Speaking to ANI, Majumdar claimed, "They are attempting to create a controversy over the SIR. The genuine issues facing Bengal are unemployment and the alarming rate of crimes against women."

Conversely, a day earlier, Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee declared the party's intent to challenge the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi if necessary. Banerjee accused the BJP and the Election Commission of India of colluding to undermine Bengal's identity. "From the outset, we insisted that if even a single eligible voter is struck off the list, AITC will escalate this matter to Delhi; those acting as proxies for the central government to strip Bengal of its identity, and labeling us as Bangladeshis for speaking Bangla, will be contested up to the capital," said Banerjee at a press conference.

Banerjee raised concerns about the SIR's connection to a series of suicides, highlighting six cases reportedly driven by fears related to voter eligibility. He urged the populace to be wary of Citizenship (Amendment) Act camps, cautioning that they risk replicating Assam's erstwhile detention center issues, yet assured that party members would be on-ground to support citizens.

Addressing the ongoing voter roll revisions, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar confirmed that the Election Commission of India will undertake the second phase of the SIR across 12 States and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled for publication on February 7, 2026. This operation will span territories including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

