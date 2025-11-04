Left Menu

Double Tragedy Strikes: TGSRTC Bus Accidents Leave Telangana on Edge

A TGSRTC bus crash in Karimnagar injures 20, with further investigation underway. This incident follows another tragic accident involving a TGSRTC bus, killing 19. State and TGSRTC compensations for victims' families are announced, with no fault found in bus conditions or driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:20 IST
Double Tragedy Strikes: TGSRTC Bus Accidents Leave Telangana on Edge
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a troubling sequence of events, a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus accident in Karimnagar left at least 20 people injured early Tuesday morning, as reported by local authorities.

The collision, involving a TGSRTC bus and a tractor, occurred around 5 am near Renukunta under the jurisdiction of the Thimmapur police station. Passengers were quickly transported to a nearby hospital, with some being discharged after treatment. However, the bus driver remains in serious condition. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a deadly accident that took place the day before, where a TGSRTC bus clashed head-on with a gravel-filled tipper near Indira Reddy Nagar, Mirjaguda, resulting in 19 casualties. The Telangana government and TGSRTC have announced financial relief for the victims' families, generously totaling Rs 7 lakh for each deceased and Rs 2 lakh for those injured. Initial investigations indicate that the earlier crash was due to the tipper's excessive speed, confirming no faults with the TGSRTC bus or its driver.

