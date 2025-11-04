Indian Hero: Dipsy the Brave Sniffer Dog Honored by Prime Minister Modi
Dipsy, a resilient Indian breed sniffer dog from the CRPF, has been praised by PM Narendra Modi for her bravery after detecting IEDs. Recognized in 'Mann Ki Baat,' Dipsy's feats highlight the adaptability and loyalty of Indian breeds in challenging environments, enhancing her battalion's prestige.
Dipsy, an Indian-breed sniffer dog with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has been applauded for her courageous service following recognition by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' episode. Dipsy's handler, Constable Pyarelal, commended her for successfully detecting improvised explosive devices (IEDs), saving lives on two key occasions.
Prime Minister Modi's advocacy for the utilization of Indian breeds echoes Dipsy's suitability for challenging environments, noted Latif Sahu, Commandant of the CRPF's 228th Battalion. Sahu praised Dipsy's resilience in adverse weather and noted her exceptional health, making her ideal for extensive patrols and crucial IED detection tasks.
As a vital member of her battalion, Dipsy's feats have elevated unit morale. With her adaptability across seasons and lack of special dietary requirements, Dipsy symbolizes the robust quality and loyalty of Indian dogs. Her enduring contributions will be remembered in the ongoing efforts to curb naxalism in Chhattisgarh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
