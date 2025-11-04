Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on PIL Targeting Online Gambling Platforms

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre following a PIL demanding action against online gambling platforms posing as e-sports games. This plea seeks harmonization of the Online Gaming Act, 2025, with state laws to curb these platforms, highlighting their adverse effects, particularly on youth.

  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step by issuing a notice to the Centre, responding to a PIL that pressures for a crackdown on online gambling and betting platforms currently masquerading as social and e-sports games. The bench, consisting of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan, mandated that this plea aligns with ongoing cases challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

Government representatives informed the court that the issues raised in the petition are addressed by the recently enacted online gaming legislation, which is yet to be implemented. The court highlighted the petitioner's concerns regarding the proliferation of approximately two thousand gambling-related applications, urging immediate governmental intervention to protect public interests, especially the youth.

The petition, brought forth by the Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC), calls for a synchronized interpretation of the Online Gaming Act, 2025 regulations and state laws to ban disguised gambling platforms. Advocates for the petition underscore the necessity of shielding minors from exposure to these detrimental applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

