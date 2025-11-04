Left Menu

Bihar Election Heats Up: Bharti Champions Youth Agenda, NDA Stresses Development Credentials

Misa Bharti of RJD emphasizes Tejashwi Yadav's focus on employment, inflation, and women's welfare, contrasting it with BJP's rhetoric in Bihar's assembly elections. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh advocates for NDA's developmental record, urging voters to support the coalition for continued progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:03 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged political atmosphere, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti confidently stated the aspirations of Bihar's youth wanting Tejashwi Yadav as their Chief Minister. She highlighted the party's focus on pressing issues like unemployment, inflation, and women's welfare, juxtaposed with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alleged focus on 'guns and rhetoric.'

Bharti criticized the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for missing development goals despite their long-standing reign since 2005. She underscored the lack of factories and high migration rates as evidence of the government's shortcomings. In contrast, Bharti praised Tejashwi Yadav's clear agenda addressing jobs, irrigation, education, and health care.

Conversely, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh defended the NDA's governance, asserting its track record and financial commitments towards Bihar's development. Singh accused Congress of stalling the state's progress and credited NDA with significantly bolstering Bihar's growth, urging constituents to consider the NDA's achievements as the election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

