Left Menu

Lithuania Teams Up with Rheinmetall for Military Manufacturing Boost

Lithuania has signed a memorandum with German defence firm Rheinmetall to produce propellants locally. A factory costing 300 million euros is under construction and expected to open in 2026. The plant will manufacture artillery ammunition and a propellant Centre of Excellence will produce hundreds of thousands of modules annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:33 IST
Lithuania Teams Up with Rheinmetall for Military Manufacturing Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to boost its military production capabilities, Lithuania has signed a memorandum of understanding with German defence giant Rheinmetall. The agreement will pave the way for the local production of propellants, enhancing Lithuania's defense infrastructure.

Rheinmetall broke ground on a new 300 million euro artillery ammunition factory in Lithuania, set to become operational in the latter half of 2026. Once fully functional, the factory is expected to produce tens of thousands of projectiles annually, significantly bolstering the nation's defense manufacturing capacity.

The newly unveiled Centre of Excellence will be a pivotal addition, focusing on producing several hundred thousand propellant modules each year. The initiative reflects Lithuania's steady ambitions and potential, further supported by its partnership with Rheinmetall, which maintains a strong presence in the region through additional projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025