Left Menu

Border Tensions: U.S. Halts Cattle Entry Amid Mexican Screwworm Threat

The U.S. is hesitant to reopen its border to Mexican cattle due to the screwworm parasite threat. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins recognizes Mexico's containment efforts but maintains caution. With significant economic stakes, ongoing collaboration and preventive measures remain crucial before border reopening can occur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:34 IST
Border Tensions: U.S. Halts Cattle Entry Amid Mexican Screwworm Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. remains cautious about reopening its border to Mexican cattle amid concerns over the screwworm parasite. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins acknowledged the progress made by Mexico in containing the outbreak but emphasized that it's not yet safe to resume livestock imports.

Rollins, after meetings with Mexican officials including President Claudia Sheinbaum, discussed the situation with Reuters, expressing that President Donald Trump is attentive to the issue. Despite the closure since May, the economic implications motivate a careful approach.

Although tensions have arisen due to the parasite's spread, both countries are intensifying their efforts. Rollins highlighted the seriousness of the situation and the need to prevent the screwworm from reaching the U.S. border, which poses a massive economic threat to Texas alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025