Border Tensions: U.S. Halts Cattle Entry Amid Mexican Screwworm Threat
The U.S. is hesitant to reopen its border to Mexican cattle due to the screwworm parasite threat. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins recognizes Mexico's containment efforts but maintains caution. With significant economic stakes, ongoing collaboration and preventive measures remain crucial before border reopening can occur.
The U.S. remains cautious about reopening its border to Mexican cattle amid concerns over the screwworm parasite. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins acknowledged the progress made by Mexico in containing the outbreak but emphasized that it's not yet safe to resume livestock imports.
Rollins, after meetings with Mexican officials including President Claudia Sheinbaum, discussed the situation with Reuters, expressing that President Donald Trump is attentive to the issue. Despite the closure since May, the economic implications motivate a careful approach.
Although tensions have arisen due to the parasite's spread, both countries are intensifying their efforts. Rollins highlighted the seriousness of the situation and the need to prevent the screwworm from reaching the U.S. border, which poses a massive economic threat to Texas alone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
