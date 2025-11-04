Left Menu

International Efforts in Nuclear Mediation

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is actively mediating between Ukraine and Russia to ensure safety at Ukraine's nuclear power plants. IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi remarks on monitoring the ceasefire around the Zaporizhzhia plant and emphasizes the global interest in nuclear power under non-proliferation guidelines.

In the ongoing geopolitical tension, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plays a pivotal role, mediating between Ukraine and Russia concerning the safety of Ukraine's nuclear power facilities, IAEA's chief, Rafael Mariano Grossi, stated on Tuesday in Paris.

The agency is closely observing the adherence to the temporary ceasefire around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, ensuring that safety protocols are maintained to prevent any nuclear hazard.

Grossi also highlighted a growing global interest in nuclear energy. However, he stressed that new investments and projects in this sector must strictly adhere to international non-proliferation agreements to prevent nuclear weapons development.

