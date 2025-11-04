China and Russia Forge United Front Against Unilateral Sanctions

China and Russia have pledged to work together in resisting unilateral sanctions, according to a joint statement issued during a visit by Russia's Prime Minister to Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping confirmed his commitment to fostering strong bilateral relations with Moscow, despite external pressures.

A communique released after a meeting between China's Premier Li Qiang and Russia's Mikhail Mishustin emphasized efforts to counteract coercive measures bypassing the UN Security Council. The statement deemed such actions illegal, highlighting the nations' status as veto-wielding Security Council members.

The summit underscores a strategic alignment between Beijing and Moscow to bolster trade and political ties amidst sanctions primarily led by the United States. The countries focus on cooperation in energy, agriculture, and technology sectors to sustain economic growth and security, as reiterated by their leaders.