Gachibowli Police Crack Down on Narcotic Network, 11 Arrested
In a swift operation, Gachibowli Police, with the SOT Madhapur Zone, apprehended 11 individuals for drug possession and sale, breaking the NDPS Act. Seized items include MDMA, cannabis, and cash, with efforts underway to trace interstate suppliers.
In a significant drug bust, the Gachibowli Police, in collaboration with the SOT Madhapur Zone, apprehended 11 individuals involved in illegal drug activity. The operation was carried out on November 3, 2025, following a tip-off, targeting SM Luxury Guest Room Co-living & PG Hostel in TNGOs Colony.
The investigation revealed a network spanning Hyderabad and parts of Telangana, with arrested suspects including key figures like Teja and Pakanati Lokesh Reddy. Further interrogation led to the capture of additional suspects found at Hotel Night Eye in Madhapur.
The authorities confiscated MDMA, cannabis, mobile phones, and cash during the raids. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend major suppliers. The suspects are being processed for judicial custody, with more arrests anticipated in the ongoing investigation.
