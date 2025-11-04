India Hosts International Delegates for 2025 Election Program

The Election Commission of India (ECI) kicked off the 2025 International Election Visitors' Program (IEVP) at the India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management in the national capital on Tuesday. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, together with Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi, engaged directly with the program's participants.

An official ECI release stated that 14 participants from countries such as France, South Africa, and Colombia attended the opening session. They were shown a demonstration of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and received a comprehensive presentation from senior ECI officers on election management, including electoral roll preparation and election conduct in India.

The IEVP features a two-day tour of Bihar from November 5-6, showcasing EVM dispatch centers and real-time polling on November 6. This flagship program of the ECI fosters international cooperation and engagement with Election Management Bodies and international organizations. Since 2014, it has highlighted India's electoral strengths and shared best practices globally.

Coinciding with the IEVP, the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls began across 12 states and union territories, with Booth Level Officers distributing enumeration forms. This process aims for completion by February 2026, with final voter rolls published on February 7. Ongoing procedures include enumeration and verification phases spanning several months.