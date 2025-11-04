Telangana CM's Bold Promises and Challenges in Jubilee Hills By-Election

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has made a strong commitment to the people of Jubilee Hills, announcing the allocation of 4,000 houses for the poor in the constituency. The move comes as the state gears up for the upcoming by-elections, underscoring the government's dedication to welfare schemes.

In a fiery address at Rahmat Nagar, Reddy criticized Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for not initiating a CBI investigation into the Kaleshwaram project scam involving former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The Chief Minister questioned the BJP's inaction, despite the state government's repeated calls for a probe.

Further escalating his attack, Reddy accused the BRS and the BJP of striking a clandestine deal, claiming the 'Car' symbol of BRS is transforming into the BJP's 'Lotus' in Delhi. He also urged voters to back Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the by-election, promoting Congress's track record in supporting women and minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)